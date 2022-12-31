Kim Kardashian hints Pete Davidson was one who broke up in new interview

Kim Kardashian is subtly revealing what really ended her romance with Pete Davidson.
Speaking with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast, the 42-year-old admitted that her romantic future is tougher with the presence of her ex-husband Kanye West.
"There’s a part of me that’s like: ‘Oh, my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?,’” the Skims founder said.
“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in that could be super innocent.
"But my person will be able to handle all of it, and that I do know and that’s what I have faith in,” she said.
“I believe in God, love, I have faith in all of it. And he will bring me my perfect person. I’m like the biggest hopeless romantic, so I just know that my person can deal and my person will love it. And same with me and whoever that is," she concluded.
