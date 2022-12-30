Idris Elba wants to do more with his music career

Idris Elba recently discussed his music career and stated that he has more music-related plans for the future, according to Mid-Day.



Idris said that he likes acting though there is much more to offer as a director, writer, or producer and for that reason, he would like to pursue directing.

Idris said, "I love acting but I feel like there's much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer perhaps I feel there are characters and roles that I haven't done yet and I still want to do those, but the truth is that I'd probably like to do that as an offering as a film director/actor."

He further added, "There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel who have acted and directed, and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that's a natural progression for an actor."

Idris also talked about doing more with his music career along with acting and directing.