Idris Elba wants to do more with his music career

Idris Elba recently discussed his music career and stated that he has more music-related plans for the future, according to Mid-Day.
Idris said that he likes acting though there is much more to offer as a director, writer, or producer and for that reason, he would like to pursue directing.
Idris said, "I love acting but I feel like there's much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer perhaps I feel there are characters and roles that I haven't done yet and I still want to do those, but the truth is that I'd probably like to do that as an offering as a film director/actor."
He further added, "There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel who have acted and directed, and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that's a natural progression for an actor."
Idris also talked about doing more with his music career along with acting and directing.
Drake, along with 21 Savage released his new album 'Her Loss' in November
Kim Kardashian and her sister faced criticism for the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas snap
Lily-Rose Depp's recent outing comes after she slammed nepotism claims in an interview
Meghan Markle’s former pal just revealed she ‘wanted a rich British boyfriend’ from the start
Prince Harry’s memoir will be out in January 2023.
Andrew Tate has finally broken his silence and addressed the charges of human trafficking