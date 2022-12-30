Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts his brand new Rolls Royce gifted by Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his lavish new £250,000 Rolls Royce for the first time since his partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted it to him for Christmas.

The Spanish model appeared to be in a particularly generous mood this year as she posted Ronaldo's lavish present on Instagram on Christmas Day, with the Rolls Royce wrapped with a massive red bow.

Ronaldo has now been seen taking it for a spin as he went out for dinner with family and friends on Thursday evening in Madrid.

The 37-year-old appeared in a relaxed mood in the video posted on TikTok, smiling and joking with his nearest and dearest, despite his club future remains up in the air.

The Portuguese star had his Manchester United contract terminated last month after criticising the club and Erik ten Hag in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.



He has since been offered a £173m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr, and they appear to be confident that Ronaldo will sign the contract.



