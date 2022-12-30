Pete Davidson to be ‘more guarded’ with his heart after Emily Ratajkowski split

Pete Davidson was “stressed out” with all the media attention he was getting amid Emily Ratajkowski romance and has decided to be “more guarded” with his heart in the future.

A source close to the comedian told Hollywood Life that the Saturday Night Live alum may date someone outside of the celebrity circle next time.

The insider said that being in the spotlight ruined his chances of having any long-term relation with the Victoria Secret model. “It stressed him out, especially after Kim,” the source said.

“Moving forward, he is going to be more guarded with his heart,” the insider added about Pete, who has been romantically linked with A-list Hollywood ladies including Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor.

“He is a hopeless romantic and that is okay. His friends think that he needs to try dating outside of the celebrity circle,” the insider added.

This comes after an insider told Page Six that Ratajkowski and Davidson’s fling has “moved into the friendzone.”

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider noted. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now.