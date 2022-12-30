Greta Thunberg shares savage reaction to Andrew Tate's arrest

file footage

Greta Thunberg has some golden words for Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania on December 30, 2022, days after a Twitter spat with the 19-year-old climate activist.



Andrew Tate found himself in online fight with Greta after he boasted about the emissions of his supercar collection, to which the activist responded with a befitting message of her own.

She wrote, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

In response to her tweet, which has since been liked a whopping 3.2 million times, Andrew filmed a video, which reportedly helped Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country and arrest him.

Reacting to Andrew Tate’s arrest, Greta again turned to Twitter to share a savage one-liner that read: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

The tweet has already been liked more than 355k times in about an hour, with the ticker rapidly increasing.