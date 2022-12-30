Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ sells more vinyl records than CDs since the 1980s

File footage

Taylor Swift has become the first artist to sell more vinyl copies of her hit album Midnights than CD since the 1980s in the U.K.

Taylor’s tenth studio album Midnights – released in October - has had more than 80,000 vinyl sales this year to date, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Midnights has broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify's most streamed album in a single day.

Following its release, Swift has become the only artist in history to have five albums sell over a million units during its first week, shifting nearly 1.6 million units.

Midnights not only became the fastest selling vinyl release since the data started being tracked in 1991, but overall, it’s the highest selling vinyl album of the 21st century, BPI reported.

Taylor’s album crossed the milestone previously set by the the best-selling albums ‘Bad’ by Michael Jackson, the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing and ‘Appetite For Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses.

Meanwhile, BPI also expects to announce that the former One Direction band member Harry Styles to land second spot on the 2022 vinyl chart with Harry's House record sell.