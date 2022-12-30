 
Watch: Full video of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Here is the full and complete footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest on Romanian soil

By Web Desk
December 30, 2022

File Footage

The complete line up of footage showcasing Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania has been revealed.

The clips in question showcase the actual arrest, the raid and even clips of Tate in handcuffs being escorted into an armed vehicle for processing.

For those unversed, Andrew Tate was arrest a few hours ago, just shortly after a social media post went live his dinner of choice for the evening.

The delivery company managed to help authorities lock in on Tate’s location.

Some shots after the arrest also showcase clips of Tate’s possessions inside, from stacks of cash to security cameras, and even a Gorilla made of solid dollar bills. 