Hilaria Baldwin on dealing with ‘really tough’ Christmas, ‘we’ve been so, so sick’

Hilaria Baldwin addressed her absence from social media as she and her husband Alec Baldwin have been dealing with illness during the holiday season.
The mother of seven took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared that her family’s health concerns as a major factor why she hasn't shared any glimpses from their holiday together.
“Sorry for being so mia…we’ve been so, so sick. It’s been really tough,” the entrepreneur, 38, wrote in the caption alongside an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina, 3 months, in a winter jacket and knitted hat.
Hilaria continued, “Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps,” the yoga pro continued. “I know so many of you can unfortunately relate.”
She concluded her post by sending “love” and “healthy, warm wishes” to her 984k followers. “Can’t wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…,” she wrote, “once I get my lungs and voice back.”
Hilaria and Alec are also parents to daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 21, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.
