Rupert Grint breaks down the ‘most satisfying’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film

Rupert Grint has just shed some light into the one Harry Potter scene he felt was ‘satisfying and haunting’ to film.

The actor made these revelations during his interview with Collider.

He started off by recalling, “That was quite a big scene with the whole Weasley family.”



“It was a depressing scene to do because you’ve got Fred lying on the floor and it’s quite shocking because it’s a character we’ve associated with jokes and mucking about.”

“It’s quite horrible. There’s been a lot of heavy, emotional scenes like that,” he also added.

When asked how Grint felt shooting the emotional scene, he dished over his mixed feelings about the issue but branded it ‘satisfying’.

“It’s quite haunting as well, because I’m not really used to it. But I’ve learned quite a lot, and it’s been great. David [Yates, director of the final four Harry Potter movies] has been excellent with everything.”