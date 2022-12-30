Reason Prince Andrew and US actress Koo Stark split

Prince Andrew had a highly publicised romance with US actress Koo Stark before Sarah Ferguson.

His romance ended in heartbreak in 1982 when Koo decided to act in a lesbian shower scene in a movie.

Responding to the scandal at the time, the Palace said: "We do not know if the Queen was aware of the girl's acting career before she was invited to Balmoral."

It was then that Princess Diana introduced Andrew to Sarah Ferguson, daughter of King Charles' Polo manager.

The duo hit it off instantly and announced their engagement a few months later.

"I asked Sarah some weeks ago and Sarah said yes. Which surprised me," Andrew told at that time.

"Here's a little anecdote for you – she said 'when you wake up tomorrow morning, you can tell me it's all a huge joke'.

"I didn't," he gushed.