Britney Spears’ fans raise questions over Sam Asghari's Christmas snap: ‘Fakest photo’

Britney Spears fans accused her husband Sam Asghari of faking the pop star in the couple's Christmas pictures.
The Hold Me Closer hitmaker and her aspiring actor husband meditated on what appeared to be a gorgeous green field with mountains in the background.
However, fans claimed that Asghari used a body double for his wife as they insisted that the girl in the picture is not Spears.
"The first photo is definitely not Britney! The girl is clearly wearing a wig,” one fan commented under the video while one penned, “Fakest photo I’ve ever seen.”
Some claimed that even Asghari was not in the video. "Not even gonna lie that doesn’t even look like Sam when you zoom in!” one user said.
“Like look at his chin, that’s not him!!" the comment added.
Others alleged that the video was recorded several years back when the couple visited China. “That was them in Japan in 2017,” one user wrote.
“Isn’t this video from 2017 when you were in Japan?” questioned a second.
