Meghan Markle could’ve ‘fostered’ Prince Harry’s bond with Prince William

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family was recently dished on by a journalist who advised the Duchess to change her approach.



Daily Mail journalist Rowan Pelling penned a long article to talk about her tensions with her own father-in-law while commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dynamics with the royal family.

“I can't help feeling Prince Harry would be happier if Meghan was able to put some of her hurt and mistrust of the royal institution aside, to foster a better relationship with his family — particularly with William,” she wrote.

Rowan said that Harry and William “have suffered a terrible early bereavement that only the pair of them can fully comprehend, and estrangement can only deepen the wound.”

“Harry would do well to try and encourage his wife to reconcile with her father before that opportunity is snatched away from her,” the journalist added.