Meghan Markle could’ve ‘fostered’ Prince Harry’s bond with Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family was recently dished on by a journalist who advised the Duchess to change her approach.
Daily Mail journalist Rowan Pelling penned a long article to talk about her tensions with her own father-in-law while commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dynamics with the royal family.
“I can't help feeling Prince Harry would be happier if Meghan was able to put some of her hurt and mistrust of the royal institution aside, to foster a better relationship with his family — particularly with William,” she wrote.
Rowan said that Harry and William “have suffered a terrible early bereavement that only the pair of them can fully comprehend, and estrangement can only deepen the wound.”
“Harry would do well to try and encourage his wife to reconcile with her father before that opportunity is snatched away from her,” the journalist added.
Bella Thorn recalled the time when she almost lost her job at Disney for wearing inappropriate clothes at 14
Phoebe Dynevor will be essaying the role of Alexandra in the new Netflix movie 'Bank of Dave'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dynamics with the royal family were recently weighed in on by a journalist
Ben Affleck won't let Jennifer Lopez slip from his fingers after failed Jennifer Garner marriage, psychic
Prince Harry was suddenly changed when Meghan Markle became pregnant
The movie, more elaborate and with an ensemble cast, the plot follows the ups and downs of Hollywood in the late 1920s...