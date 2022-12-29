‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks Paramount+ streaming record in debut weekend

Top Gun: Maverick smashed Paramount+ viewership records to become the streaming networks’ most-watched film in debut weekend.
The Tom Cruise starrer, which is the sequel to original 1986 blockbuster hit Top Gun, debuted on Paramount+ on December 22, and through Sunday, Dec. 25, the film soared on the streaming service domestically.
Top Gun: Maverick has been a blockbuster hit as it already was the highest-grossing movie of 2022 both domestically and globally.
The film also flew past Sonic The Hedgehog 2 record as the most-watched premiere ever by an increased margin of 60%.
Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Office at Paramount Streaming, said in a statemen, “We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+.”
“We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies,” the statement read.
The film’s release was so impactful that it even caused an increased viewer consumption in the original “Top Gun” by nearly 400% and Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” franchise titles by over 140%.
Maverick also became the studio’s #1 best-selling digital release ever.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick has also won critical acclaim, earning itself two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.
Kate Middleton has been dubbed the British Royal Family’s ‘only’ and ‘greatest’ hope
Netflix 'Shadow and Bone' second season is set to release on March 16, 2023.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family was recently dished on by a journalist
Phoebe Dynevor will be essaying the role of Alexandra in the new Netflix movie 'Bank of Dave'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dynamics with the royal family were recently weighed in on by a journalist
Ben Affleck won't let Jennifer Lopez slip from his fingers after failed Jennifer Garner marriage, psychic