Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become more popular than 'The Crown'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries have surpassed The Crown in numbers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to achieve more viewership than the hit Netflix series in the first few weeks of its release.

The Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) reveals first episodes of the documentary, released on December 8, had viewing figures of 2.4 million.

The Crown in the same category was 1.1 million.

As per Netflix, The Crown has had 73 million accounts tune in, from across the world while Harry & Meghan surpasses more than 81 million viewers.

Both of the series are currently in the top 10 popular shows for the weekend.