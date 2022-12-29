Prince William hates as Prince Harry puts him in 'cynical light'

Prince William is concerned over Prince Harry's actions against the Royal Family.
A source close to the Prince of Wales reveals that the father-of-three is disappointed in his brother trying to air his dirty laundry.
They told US Weekly: "The docuseries is a thorn in the flesh for William. He's disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light.
"William was hoping they could move on after the 'CBS' interview, but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."
The insider added: "William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.
Kim Kardashian says her kids will be grateful to her for not humiliating their father Kanye West in public
BTS will be protected against malicious postings, the BigHit reiterated
Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas
Ariana Grande has been sending gifts to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital
Kate Middleton could reportedly have been forced to weigh themselves at the Royals’ Christmas lunch
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya share a sweet chemistry as friends