Prince Harry relationship with 'media' ruined after Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has visibly changed overnight after meeting Meghan Markle, says a royal photographer.

Arthur Edwards believes that the Duke of Sussex is unhappy in his marriage to Meghan, recalling how he used to 'laugh' with the media and discuss with them about his passions.

He told Fox News: "And at the end of it all, Harry picked up the tab. We did that there, we did that in Australia, we did that in Jamaica, we did that everywhere we went with him."

He added that with Meghan Markle, "it all stopped overnight" and he feels sad about this because Prince Harry "had a great relationship with the media."

Talking further about Harry, the photographer added: "He's a gifted young man who was so engaging with people. He could get things off his chest, and you didn't take offence. You could do the same, and he wouldn't take offence. When I look at him now, he just seems so unhappy."