Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban snapped hand-in-hand while vacating in Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were snapped holding hands down under while vacating in Sydney.
On Monday, December 26, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, the Australian natives and couple of 16 years, were spotted enjoying their holiday in Sydney.
According to People, the couple, both 55, were spotted in casual attires, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour.
The country singer sported a T-shirt, baseball cap and flip-flops, while the Oscar-winning actress cut a stylish figure in a pale-pink cardigan, accessorised in sunglasses and white sneakers.
Nicole and Keith tied the knot in Sydney in 2006 after they first began dating in 2005 the previous year.
