Drew Barrymore says 'alcohol' made her 'feel good' after divorce

Drew Barrymore is shedding light on her struggle with alcohol.
The actress, who ended her marriage with husband Will Kopelman in 2016, tells PEOPLE that she increased her drinking habits.
“It just took me down,” she said before adding that drinking helped her “numb the pain” of the split.
“It was just trying to … feel good — and alcohol totally did that for me,”
“The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, ‘You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what’s best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it’s getting the better of you,'” she continued
Drew then credited daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 for helping her achieve sobreity.
In 2020 she told WSJ. Magazine that growing up with little money molded her
