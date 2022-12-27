Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega stars in 'Scream VI' Ghostface poster revealed

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is gearing up for another role in an upcoming horror film, a Christmas-themed poster is unveiled.
Started off in 1996, the Scream series is directed by Wes Craven’s who introduced viewers to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with.
Craven then directed three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
A recently shared trailer for Scream VI hints at the change in location, and reminded fans of another slasher movie on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.
The new poster doesn’t feature any actual visuals from the movie, and is more of a commemorative piece. The poster’s tagline declared that “It’s Scream time in the city.”
A closer look at other interesting details of the poster revealed Times Square having every billboard displaying the face of the iconic Ghostface killer.
A banner in the bottom left corner of the poster reads “Blackmore University,” a fictional school whose existence was discovered by fans who stumbled onto the film’s set some time ago.
"Wrongly Accused: The Musical", reads a banner in the bottom right corner of the new poster, perhaps teasing a new plot thread.
The movie is expected to release on March 10, 2023 and it is written by James Vanderbilt and Gary Busick.
