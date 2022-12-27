Zac Efron shares precious moment with baby sister on her birthday

Zac Efron melted millions of hearts as he wishes happy birthday to his baby sister, Olivia, on Monday, December 26, 2022.

In an Instagram carousel of two photos, the High School Musical alum held his sister in his arms as he looked on endearingly. The two-year-old sibling is seen looking back at her elder brother with a smile. In the next photo, Olivia snuggles into Zac as he places a sweet kiss on her head.

Olivia donned a cute flower headband which kept her golden curls in place as she marvelled at her big brother. Zac was in a festive green button-up with clean-cut hair and sporting a moustache.

“Happy bday lil sis [princess emoji],” the actor, 35, captioned the photos.

Olivia is the daughter of Zac’s father, David Efron, and his second wife. David Efron was previously married to Starla Baskett, who parted way with him in 2016. The ex-couple share two sons, Zac being the older one and the Dylan Efron, who is five years younger.



Dylan also commented under the post, “i think we spoiled her [heart emoji]”

According to Us Magazine, that wasn’t the only glimpse the former Disney Channel star gave at his Christmas Day celebration.

Efron uploaded various clips and images of his brood’s holiday festivities via his Instagram Story. In one photo, Efron hugged a child as they unwrapped gifts. A separate video also showed the infant getting pushed on the swings alongside Efron.