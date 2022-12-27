Shah Rukh Khan discloses the reason of signing 'Pathaan'

Directed by Siddharth Aanand, Pathaan features Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan discloses the reason why he took up a role in film Pathaan.

SRK is known to be the King of Bollywood and romance as he has given some spectacular romantic films to the Bollywood film industry like: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaynege, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dilwale, and many more.

But Pathan is a completely different genre film filled with action, blood, thriller, suspense. He revealed the reason of choosing this film. “I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When we (producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan) started off, he wrote action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, ‘Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do.”

“That was years ago. So, this time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy, added SRK.”

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will mark his comeback after four years to the silver screen. Siddharth Aanand’s directorial film also features superstars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, reports News18.