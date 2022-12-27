Kim Kardashian cries as she opens up on split from Kanye West, reveals shocking details about kids

Kim Kardashian could not control her emotions and broke down in tears over co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, revealing their four kids ‘don’t know anything’ about controversy.
The 42-year-old American TV personality and socialite has opened up about her co-parenting struggles with the rapper in an emotional interview, admitting that 'it’s been hard' bringing up their kids together since their divorce.
The reality star sat down for tell-all interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast to discuss what it has been like co-parenting with Kanye and trying to shield their children from the drama, saying: "I definitely protected him and I still will. In the eyes of my kids – for my kids."
She added: "So in my home, my kids don’t anything that goes on in the outside world and I’ve managed to- I’m holding on by a thread and I know I’m so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."
"My kids, they don’t know anything,’ adding that her ‘best friends’ are teachers at her children’s school so she’s aware of conversations her kids are having during breaks. None of the [other] kids have ever said anything to my kids," she revealed.
Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's sister went on: "When stuff’s going down I protect stuff as far as the TVs and the content that’s on. It is [a fulltime job]."
She admitted: "[It’s] worth it because of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that’s not me, but at the same time in my home, I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what is going on in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and singalong and act like nothing’s wrong. As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry."
At this point, Kim became emotional and broke down in tears while saying: "I had the best dad – I don’t want to get emotional, it’s just been a day for me. It’s hard. Co-parenting is really f*****g hard."
Kanye and Kim - who share four children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - ended her marriage with the Grammy-winning rapper in February 2021 after seven years, and their divorce was recently finalised.
