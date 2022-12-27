Holly Willoughby appears in high spirits as she enjoys relaxed Christmas Day

Holly Willoughby appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a relaxed Christmas Day this year with some bubbly and sweet treats.
The presenter, 41, shared a picture to Instagram while wishing her 8.1M followers a Merry Christmas wearing a Spice Girls printed T-shirt.
Holly had her bright blonde locks pulled into an updo while snapping a smiley selfie on a festive day.
'Ya Filthy animals… Merry Christmas,' penned the star while sharing the picture.
Despite enjoying the relaxed day, she was spotted on TV screens earlier in the day during This Morning's Christmas special episode, which was pre-recorded.
