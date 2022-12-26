Jennifer Lopez gives fans glimpse into her Christmas décor, see pics

File footage

Jennifer Lopez turned to her social media account and gave fans a beautiful look at her Christmas holiday decorations for this year.

The Marry Me star, 53, who marked her first Christmas with husband Ben Affleck since tying the knot in July, posted two adorable snaps on her Instagram handle.

J.Lo looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her glam makeover for the holiday. The Hustlers star wore a stunning blue stain skirt dress, with red bow-tie design printed on it.

Jennifer opted for glamorous look including bright makeup including dark red lips and beautifully contoured cheeks. She styled her honey brown and gold shade locks in a pulled back updo.

In one of the shared pictures, the On The Floor singer was seen striking a pose for the camera while standing next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Jennifer shared the pictures with a simple yet sweet caption, “Merry Christmas!!!!”

The singer’s post garnered likes in no time. Fans also praised her look, writing, “Tell us the secret of eternal youth.”

Others expressed curiosity over the Batman actor and wrote, “where is Ben?”

Jennifer and Affleck tied the knot in an intimated wedding ceremony held in Las Vegas.