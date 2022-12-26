Princess Eugenie expecting second child?

Princess Eugenie's latest pictures have sparked rumors that she might be pregnant.

The rumors started after she was seen at the Princess of Wales' carol concert but after seeing her Chritsmas photos some royal fans are convinced that Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child.

The couple last year welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksband in February.

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages for his links to Jeffery Epstein and allegedly raping a girl when she was young.