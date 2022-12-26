Eminem' daughter Hailie Jade hits 3 million followers on Instagram

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has reached three million followers on Instagram. She hit the milestone without any help from her father or using his name.

The social media influencer is also followed by Cardi B on the photo and video sharing app.

Hailie Jade was the reason behind Eminem's beef with Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK had passed inappropriate remarks about the 27-year-old social media star after which Eminem dissed him in multiple songs.