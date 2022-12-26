King Charles praises Prince William and Kate Middleton in his first Christmas speech

King Charles lavished praise on his eldest son Prince William in his first Christmas speech as monarch, but kept mum on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In his Christmas speech - filmed close to The Queen's final resting place earlier this month - the Britain's new monarch paid tribute to his parents before mentioning his son William

Addressing the nation on Christmas Day, Charles discussed The Queen and Prince Philip, and shared his condolences with those who have lost loved ones this year.



The King went on to discuss solidarity in times of hardship, stating: "The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit."

However, King Charles apparently shunned The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he did not mention even a single word for the California-based couple, who made serious allegations against the palace in their recent docuseries. While William and Kate got a mention, but there was no words from Charles about Lilibet, Archi and their parents.