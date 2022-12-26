Kate Middleton once 'declined' invitation to Sandringham Christmas

Prince William reportedly invited his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton to the important Royal Family gathering before his graduation from Sandhurst, an invitation she declined.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who are one of the most-loved royal couples, joined King Charles III at Sandringham this Christmas with their children.

Kate spent her first Christmas with the royals after her and William’s wedding in April in 2011 — 10 years after they first met at St Andrew’s University. However, according to a royal biographer, the Princess of Wales had previously been invited to a royal festive event but chose to decline.

Tina Brown, author of the bestselling biography The Palace Papers, previously claimed that William invited his then-girlfriend to a Christmas party at Sandringham in 2006.



“Before graduation [from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst], William had issued his girlfriend the coveted invitation to join him at the Queen’s annual Christmas house party at Sandringham,” she wrote in the book.

The author added: "Kate, reflecting the confident mood of her Philip Treacy hat, maintained her resolve that she would not go to such a significant Royal Family gathering unless she had a ring on her finger."

Ms Brown continued: "She declined. William met her decision with silence." Instead, the then-24-year-old "retreated to Scotland to stay with her parents, who had rented a house in Perthshire for the holidays."