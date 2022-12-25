BTS J-hope surprisingly put in a surprise appearance at Crush’s concert

BTS J-hope shook the stadium after making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert.
BTS J-hope, who collaborated with Crush for his hit single Rush Hour, took out time from his busy schedule to shake a leg at the concert.
According to Koreaboo, J-hope's surprise appearance was contrary to fans' expectations because they were skeptical of the duo working together.
The outlet further reports that the pair hyped up the crowd with their playful dance moves, and J-Hope referencing BTS’s choreography, which made ARMY groove cheerfully.
J-Hope was the second member of BTS to make a surprise appearance at another artist’s concert, following Suga‘s wild performance at PSY‘s Summer Swag 2022.
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with girlfriend Kate Cassidy at a party
The presenter has jetted out to Dubai this week with her boyfriend and her daughter
Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Victoria Beckham celebrates the Christmas spirit with her husband David
Kareena shared a cool video of Saif playing his guitar
Jeff Brazier previously announced he'd split from his PR director wife Katte after nine years together