Kim, Kanye’s daughter North West shows off singing abilities with Sia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West has been having a time of her life as she recently got the chance to perform with chart-topper Sia.
North joined the Cheap Thrills hit-maker for a duet at the Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.
The nine-year-old, whose father is a rap superstar, got inside a giant box with Sia as they sang Snowman, originally released in 2017.
Khloe Kardashian shared the clip on her Instagram story to give fans a glimpse of the performance.
Fans were stunned to see North and Sia serenading the hit festive track as one fan wrote: “I love how North wanted to sing with her.”
Meanwhile, Kardashians have been leaving fans swooning with their Christmas celebration as Kim Kardashian offered a peek at her unique home décor and dropped a picture of a Red Christmas tree on her Instagram.
'Govinda Naam Mera' is a comedy thriller film starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar
Earlier, Celine Dion was diagnosed with a neurological disorder
'Gigi’s priority is her daughter' a source revealed amid rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio dating Victoria Lamas, 23.
Kate Middleton and Prince William left fans swooning with their adorable Christmas wish
King Charles risk adding ‘gasoline to the flame’ if he threatens to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle of titles
Anil Kapoor is all set to feature in film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika and Hrithik