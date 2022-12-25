Kim, Kanye’s daughter North West shows off singing abilities with Sia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West has been having a time of her life as she recently got the chance to perform with chart-topper Sia.

North joined the Cheap Thrills hit-maker for a duet at the Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.

The nine-year-old, whose father is a rap superstar, got inside a giant box with Sia as they sang Snowman, originally released in 2017.

Khloe Kardashian shared the clip on her Instagram story to give fans a glimpse of the performance.

Fans were stunned to see North and Sia serenading the hit festive track as one fan wrote: “I love how North wanted to sing with her.”

Meanwhile, Kardashians have been leaving fans swooning with their Christmas celebration as Kim Kardashian offered a peek at her unique home décor and dropped a picture of a Red Christmas tree on her Instagram.