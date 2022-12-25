Lindsay Lohan shines with husband in rare selfie amid Christmas

Lindsay Lohan is sharing updates of spending time with family on the festive season of Christmas.

The Falling for Christmas star shared a series of selfies with her husband, Bader Shammas.

In one of the first pictures, the couple smiles brightly while leaning in close in front of their house's Christmas tree.





The 36-year-old wore a striking emerald green blouse while sporting a floral choker and an enticing red lip. On the other hand, Shammas donned a white knit sweater.

In another photo, the MTV winner makes a pout to the camera while inching closer to the tree to highlight the decorated branches in the background.

"Merry Christmas, my Lovesss????," Lohan's mom Dina wrote in the comments, while her sister, Aliana, commented, "My Beautiful Family ❤️????," and her brother, Dakota, said, "My best friends ❤️❤️❤️"

Fans also flooded the comments with Christmas wishes in return.

"you look beautiful ???? hope you have the best christmas!!????," one wrote.

"Merry Christmas! You look so gorgeous, Lindsay????????," the account for luxury womenswear brand Nadine Merabi wrote.