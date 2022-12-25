Jennifer Aniston wants to date THIS singer with 'edgy style': Insider

Jennifer Aniston seemingly wants to be Harry Styles' girlfriend.

The actress reportedly is on a mission to make the One Direction singer her new boyfriend.

A source tells National Enquirer: "Jennifer has always drooled on Harry. He's a dream catch for anyone who's lucky enough to date him."

For Aniston, Harry's 'edgy style a huge turn-on.'

Aniston reportedly 'has all his songs on her playlist and has heard great things about him through mutual friends.'

After Harry's relationship with Olivia Wilde, 'it's given her the confidence' to pursue him given that 'he's clearly into older women.'