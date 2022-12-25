Jennifer Aniston wants to date THIS singer with 'edgy style': Insider

Jennifer Aniston seemingly wants to be Harry Styles' girlfriend.
The actress reportedly is on a mission to make the One Direction singer her new boyfriend.
A source tells National Enquirer: "Jennifer has always drooled on Harry. He's a dream catch for anyone who's lucky enough to date him."
For Aniston, Harry's 'edgy style a huge turn-on.'
Aniston reportedly 'has all his songs on her playlist and has heard great things about him through mutual friends.'
After Harry's relationship with Olivia Wilde, 'it's given her the confidence' to pursue him given that 'he's clearly into older women.'
Barack Obama stirs up the festive mood with his year 2022 music list
Will Ferrell started on Saturday Night Live in 1995
Chris Pratt shared a video on Instagram showing his swollen eye
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti seem to have sealed the deal
Madison Beer looks stylish in an outing in Beverly Hills with Boyfriend Nick Austin
Avatar franchise is directed by James Cameron