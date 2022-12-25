 
Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for father Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a special post on Anil Kapoor's birthday

By Web Desk
December 25, 2022
Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for father Anil Kapoor

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday, today December 24.

Sonam Kapoor wished her dad with a heartfelt note and shared son Vayu's unseen picture with grandfather Anil Kapoor.

Sonam took to her Instagram pens a special post and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you,"

"You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022."

The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture of he son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, while the other eight pictures feature herself.