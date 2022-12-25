Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for father Anil Kapoor

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday, today December 24.
Sonam Kapoor wished her dad with a heartfelt note and shared son Vayu's unseen picture with grandfather Anil Kapoor.
Sonam took to her Instagram pens a special post and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you,"
"You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022."
The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture of he son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, while the other eight pictures feature herself.
Adidas took the hit of $247 million this year after cutting ties with Kanye West
Offset said, 'I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community'
The Beckham family will be celebrating Christmas at their country home in the Cotswolds
Meghan Markle might try to monetize Prince Harry’s ‘dwindling connections’ with a book, predicted British...
The Voice star is married to Blake Shelton
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore an expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia