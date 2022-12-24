'Wednesday' actress Emma Myers reveals her 2 SEVENTEEN biases: Find out

Netflix show Wednesday's Emma Meyers is following many K-pop artists and groups including, LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, SHINee, and GOT7 but her favourite group is SEVENTEEN.
Actress of Wednesday Adams, Emma Meyers was also spotted holding plushy of Hoshi's tiger which got noticed by Carats (SEVENTEEN's official fandom name). Now the actress is sharing her two biases from the group.
According to Koreaboo, Emma revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue that Jeonghan from the k-pop group is her favourite because "there’s just something about him."
In a more recent Q&A session on Instagram, the actress was asked about her two biases from SEVENTEEN and she posted a picture in response.
The picture featured two versions of the group's Semicolon album, the S.Coups version and the Jeonghan version.
Adidas took the hit of $247 million this year after cutting ties with Kanye West
Offset said, 'I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community'
The Beckham family will be celebrating Christmas at their country home in the Cotswolds
Meghan Markle might try to monetize Prince Harry’s ‘dwindling connections’ with a book, predicted British...
The Voice star is married to Blake Shelton
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore an expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia