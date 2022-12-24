Madison Beer bundles up in style as she steps out with boyfriend Nick Austin

Madison Beer bundled up in style as she took a stroll with her boyfriend Nick Austin.
On Friday, December 23, Madison Beer was spotted in Beverly Hills with her current boyfriend, the famous TikToker and singer Nick Austin.
As per Daily Mail, the songstress kept it casual but stylish in a camouflage jacket, layered above a grey sweatshirt and a coordinating pair of joggers.
The 23-year-old accessorised her look with a white handbag slinging over her shoulder, framed her face with sunglasses, and wore comfy brown slippers for the outing.
Whereas, Nick, 22, 22, put on a low-key display in a navy oversized T-shirt and dark grey jeans, which he teamed up with black Converses and a green beanie.
The couple sparked dating rumours in August 2020, but waited till March 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.
