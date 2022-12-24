Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti tease engagement rumours in Rome

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti may have gotten engaged in their romantic Rome trip.



On December 23, Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti shared a clip of a romantic moment from their trip to Rome in Italy which left many of their fans baffled.

According to Daily Mail, Ekin-Su and Davide flew to his homeland where he slid a glimmering Cartier ring into her finger.

Davide shared the clip on his Instagram feed and captioned it, "Our first Christmas together and our first time in Rome together… It was missing something on that hands tho (sic)."

The couple seems to be on a rooftop terrace in the video during sunset with the cityscape behind them.

Ekin-Su appeared to unwrap many gifts one by one that Davide brought for her and at one point she took out a jewelry box from a bag that contained the ring that Davide placed on her finger.

The post expectedly invited a storm of questions from fans in the comment section. One fan commented, "IS THIS A PROPOSAL OR NOT!!!!!?????"

While someone else asked: "Is that an engagement ring??" Another person inquired desperately, "IS IT AN ENGAGEMENT RING OR NOT I'M DYING."

Someone else posted, "Is this an engagement?? Or a promise??? Can I get more context!? Hello?"

However, some people were more skeptical and said that it could be a promise ring because if it was a proposal then Davide would've gone all out for Ekin-Su.

