Charlie Cox says new ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will be ‘dark’ but ‘not as gory’

Daredevil will be getting a makeover, not just in terms of his suit.

The popular Marvel Comics series, created by Drew Goddard, aired its first three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. But the show was cancelled in November 2018, via People Magazine. Now, the series is being revived at Disney+ as Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox, who stars as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, revealed what can be expected of the upcoming show in a conversation with NME.

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?” said Cox.

Fans recently got to see horned vigilante in an episode of She-Hulk, during which Murdock hooks up with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Fan of the series noticed that this version of Murdock was quite different as he was “quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree at times” compared to the “brooding” one in the Netflix series.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” Cox added.

For fans hoping for a continuation of the series, Cox responded, “I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024.