The Sun apologises to Meghan Markle over offensive Jeremy Clarkson article

Meghan Markle has received an apology from The Sun over the publication's offensive article.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," began the outlet in their statement.

Their statement continued: "In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to Ipso, the independent press regulator.

This comes after Jeremy Clarkson in his column for The Sun exclaimed: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.”