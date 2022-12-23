‘Desi Boyz’ sequel and ‘Omkara’ remake confirmed, netizens are not impressed

Original 'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz' were released in 2006 and 2011 subsequently

The audience is not at all happy with the remakes and sequels of old films which is becoming a common practice in the film industry today.

Yesterday, news came out that Ajay Devgn starrer Omkara 2006 will be getting another installment. Not only this, film Desi Boyz starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham will be getting a sequel too. The fans are not at all happy with the announcement.

Producer Anand Padit announced through twitter that both Omkara 2006 and Desi Boyz 2011 will be remade. “Super thrilled to announce the remake of 'Omkara' & sequel of 'Desi Boyz'! Keep yourselves hooked to witness the crazy entertainment!” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news, he wrote.”

Fans seemed quite unimpressed by this latest news and reacted to the announcement saying: “Omkara remake? Some days later we may hear remake of films released 5 years back.”

Another fan wrote: “Bollywood has completely run out of ideas.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Why remake Omkara? Adapt another Shakespeare play.. or adapt an Indian play, even better. This project is doomed.”

Film Omkara was an adaptation to William Shakespeare’s drama Othello directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

On the other hand, Desi Boyz was directed by Rohit Dhawan in 2011. The romantic-comedy film featured Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada Singh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in vital roles, reports IndiaToday.