Kate Middleton 'betrayed' by Harry, Prince William insists 'dignified silence'

Friday December 23, 2022
Kate Middleton recalls how she was close to Prince Harry in the past

By Web Desk
December 23, 2022
Kate Middleton is disappointed in Prince Harry, an insider reveals.

A source close to the Princess of Wales tells Us Weekly that Kate is upset by Harry's confessions on his Netflix docuseries.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source explained to Us Weekly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, elder brother Prince William “isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate.”

The insider added, “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

This comes after Harry subtly pointed out that on his show that Kate and Prince William are not a good match.