Meghan Markle's photographer friend shares brand-new photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographer friend Misan Harriman has shared emotional moment of the Duke of Sussex.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pal took to Twitter on Thursday to share new picture of Harry. King Charles' younger son is seen 'in tears' in new moving snap showing him embracing an Army veteran.

The photo was captioned: "A special moment earlier this year. A truly extraordinary moment between invictus games UK Team member Tony Young and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The Prince was visibly moved after the embrace and tears were flowing all around the stadium."

Harry, who also served in the UK military for a decade, is spotted giving the veteran a hug in the newly-released black-and-white image.

The California-based couple previously called upon the photographer to document some of their most personal moments, including the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan daughter Lilibet's first released portrait was also taken by Misan Harriman during the family-of-four's visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.