BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie send internet into meltdown with their new haircuts

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie send internet into meltdown with their new haircut

BLACKPINK idols Jennie and Lisa just got new haircuts and fans can't seem to handle the beauty of their favorite icons.



The 26-year-old singer and rapper Jennie recently debuted her new bangs at BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour's most recent stop.



While keeping her long hair down, she styled her hair with a slight wave and curtain bangs that beautifully synced with her facial features.

Shortly after appearing with this new hair style Jennie received flood of praises from her fans worldwide.

A fan posted a video clip of Jennie and captioned it "she's unreal"

Another user showered some love on Jennie for her new hairstyle saying "i love this hair style on jennie aaAa my baby."

Fans are hoping that this hairstyle isn’t just a temporary look as Jennie also confirmed during the concert that her bangs are real.

Another internet user begged Jennie to keep the haircut for a longer time, writing, "jennie keep this hair for more than a week please please."

It can be assumed that they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, Meanwhile, Lisa also opted for a bold new look! Her asymmetrical style features a sharp, chin-length cut on one side.

BLACKPINK's Lisa sent the internet into meltdown by perfectly styling her new haircut at BORN PINK World Tour.



