Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s net worth revealed: report

Prince Harry’s net worth has become a topic of massive discussion and has caused widespread curiosity among fans.



How much is Prince Harry’s worth?

The vast majority of Prince Harry’s personal net worth is shrouded in mystery and protected under the British monarchy, despite many assuming it to be worth $28 billion.

However, since leaving the UK he was reported to have been worth nearly $10 million on his own.

Prince Harry's worth after Megxit?

Following their move, their deals with Netflix ($100 million) and Spotify ($25 million) helped them reach further up the ladder.

As of now, according to Wealthy Gorilla and NetflixLife Prince Harry’s cumulative net worth has sky rocketed to almost $60 million, in less than two years.