Prince Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco go glam for Christmas card: See Photo

Prince Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are back with their Christmas card.
The couple turned to their social media this week to share a royal portrait with their twins.
"Happy Holidays!" captioned the couple on their official Instagram page.
This comes after Charlene spoke of her health concerns last July.
“It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.
“Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she gushed.
Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren
Gemma Bissix revealed she was sexually assaulted in the toilets of an awards ceremony
Metropolitan Police officers reportedly tackled and arrested a suspicion man after he sparked a fire outside...
"What's so sad here I think is what has already been squandered by Harry"
Katie Piper rejected Simon Cowell's job offer when he got in contact
William and Kate will not deprive Harry and Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibe of their Christmas presents