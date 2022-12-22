 
Thursday December 22, 2022
Prince Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco go glam for Christmas card: See Photo

Prince Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco joined by children for festive look

By Web Desk
December 22, 2022
Prince Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are back with their Christmas card.

The couple turned to their social media this week to share a royal portrait with their twins.

"Happy Holidays!" captioned the couple on their official Instagram page.


This comes after Charlene spoke of her health concerns last July.

“It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

“Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she gushed.