Kate Winslet wishes she told 'Don't you dare' to fat-shaming fans

Kate Winslet talks about her body image struggle after role as Rose in Titanic.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that viewers frivolously commented on her body

"Apparently I was too fat."

"Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn't even f*****g fat," she explained.

"I would have responded," Kate wished.

"I would have said, 'Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is'.

"'That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive', I would say," she admits.

Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 movie.