Kate Winslet wishes she told 'Don't you dare' to fat-shaming fans

Kate Winslet talks about her body image struggle after role as Rose in Titanic.
Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that viewers frivolously commented on her body
"Apparently I was too fat."
"Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn't even f*****g fat," she explained.
"I would have responded," Kate wished.
"I would have said, 'Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is'.
"'That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive', I would say," she admits.
Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 movie.
Her latest bout of cosmetic surgery will take place abroad ahead of her acting comeback
BTS's RM talks about his drinking habits
Jodie Comer made almost £1.4m in a year amid her on-screen success after the smash hit Killing Eve
Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him
Jeff Brazier tied the knot with Kate in 2018
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class