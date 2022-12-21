Royal Family had fox killed for defecating on Prince George’s toys?

File Footage

Top fox hunter Bruce Lindsay-Smith claims he once killed a fox on Palace grounds for defecating on Prince George’s toys.



The fox in question is also known to have chased around King Charles’ dogs and led to a widespread panic.

According to a report by The Daily Star, “They were fouling on little George's garden toys and what have you.”

Thus the Royal Family asked for his services since “They didn't want the children running around on the grass with fox mess all over it. You can't blame them.”

During the course of his chat Bruce also claimed he averaged barely 10 nights off, in the last two years and manages five kills per job.

His weapon of choice for such jobs is a silencer-fitted .22 Long Rifle with infrared and thermal telescopic sights.