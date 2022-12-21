Rohit Shetty says THIS actor would have been ‘the biggest superstar’ in Bollywood

Rohit Shetty will be making his OTT debut soon with 'Indian Police Force'

Golmaal director Rohit Shetty says that veteran actor Govinda would have been the biggest superstar in Bollywood if he would have received his dues properly.

In the interview, Rohit was basically asked regarding the biggest grosser of 1993 to which he replied within seconds saying: “Aankehin.”

It is notable to mention here that David Dhawan’s directorial film starred Govinda in a dual role along with Chunky Panday.

Shetty, talking about the Partner actor, said that he did not get his dues which probably became a hurdle in his career success.

“For 10 years, that guy gave blockbusters. He and David Dhawan gave Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that was back-to-back. I think he didn't get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai. Back-to-back for ten years both (Govinda and David Dhawan) had given hits, added the Singham director.”

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is coming up with another film filled with a laughter dose named Cirkus. It stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, and Johnny Lever in the lead roles. He further has his OTT debut film coming up by the name Indian Police Force featuring Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth Malhotra, reports PinkVilla.