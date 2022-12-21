Lily Collins talks ‘cliffhanger’ for season 4 finale of Netlfix’s ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins weighs in on her plans for the season 4 finale amid promises of a cliffhanger.

Collins made this revelation during their interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There, she addressed some early decisions that were made throughout the season to ‘make shifts’ and also promised some major cliffhangers.



She even offered some titbits into the relationship between Emily and her love interests Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

In regards to what fans can expect she said, “So the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there’s about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away.”

“So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing.”