Wednesday December 21, 2022
Netflix drops teaser for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date

Netflix shares the teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-triller film 'Jun_E', release date, cast list

By Web Desk
December 21, 2022
Netflix drops teaser for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date

Netflix's unveiled the official teaser for the upcoming Korean film Jung_E with a release date. The film will hit the streaming platform on January 20, 2023.

The upcoming sci-fi thriller film is directed by Yeon Sang Ho, and marks his official Netflix production.

Sang Ho is best known for his directorial work in Train to Busan and Peninsula.

Jung_E is a story of a 22nd-century civil war that takes place when the planet became inhospitable due to climate change within the shelter made by humans.

The staring cast of the film includes Kang Soo-youn as Seo-hyeon, Kim Hyun-joo as Jung-E, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Sang-hun.

Check out the teaser:

