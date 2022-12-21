Johnny Depp gets comeback invite to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp could return to the latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, hints producer.
Hollywood filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer admitted that the franchise is incomplete without the inclusion of Depp and Jack Sparrow.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he discussed writing off Johnny's iconic role, saying: "You can't. We tried to kill him. It didn't work."
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."
When asked if Depp is coming back to the franchise, Jerry added: "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question."
The interview comes amid Depp's rumoured return to the hit series.
